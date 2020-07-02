Jason Momoa to voice Frosty the Snowman in Warner Bros' live-action movie

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Momoa is set to voice star in Warner Bros' upcoming film "Frosty the Snowman".

According to the Deadline, the "Aquaman" star will be lending his voice to the titular character of Frosty in the live-action/CG hybrid movie.

David Berenbaum is penning the script. However, the plot details are not yet known.

The project will be produced by Jon Berg and Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures alongside Geoff Johns of Madghost and Momoa.

"From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with 'Aquaman', it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow," Berg said.

Silversan added, "We know Jason's as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana, all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty.

" Momoa will next star in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune", also featuring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Charlotte Rampling.

The movie is set to release on December 18 in the US.