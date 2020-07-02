STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry releases acoustic version of 'Daisies'

The song is motivational, inspiring and is a reflection on how people get back on their feet after being knocked down.

Published: 02nd July 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

BeFunky_Collage1

Katy Perry (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Katy Perry released a soothing acoustic version of her hit "Daisies" on Wednesday.

The singer shared the information on Twitter and wrote: "Thought it was appropriate to bring it back to my roots for this one Acoustic #Daisies is out now."

The original music video of the song was released in May.

The song is motivational, inspiring and is a reflection on how people get back on their feet after being knocked down.

"They said I'm going nowhere tried to count me out, took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house. They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let them change me, till they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies," read the lyrics.

The music dominantly falls to a soothing version supported with slow beats and rhythms.

The music video has the soon-to-be a mother- singer casually strolling in a garden filled with daises as she croons to the song. The outdoor video was shot and produced by director Liza Voloshin.

Clocking in at two-minute and 56-second, the original music video has the 'Roar' singer flaunting her baby bump.

It was on March 5, the singer put all the speculations around her pregnancy to rest, as she dropped her song 'Never Worn White', where she is seen cradling a baby bump towards the end of the video.

Katy Perry is gearing up to marry longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom. The couple, who have been dating on and off from 2016, got engaged on Valentine's Day last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Katy Perry Daisies acoustic
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp