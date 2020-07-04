STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cinema has lost faith in writing: 'Hanna' creator David Farr

The writer, who adapted Joe Wright's 2011 film 'Hanna' into an original series for Amazon Prime Video, said movies have never been able to go beyond fetishising lycra clad women assassins.

Published: 04th July 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Hanna'

Still from 'Hanna' (Photo | Amazon Prime)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For writer David Farr, the fundamental idea behind creating "Hanna", a series that he says organically empowers women, was the dearth of female existential heroes in cinema.

The writer, who adapted Joe Wright's 2011 film 'Hanna' into an original series for Amazon Prime Video, said movies have never been able to go beyond fetishising lycra clad women assassins.

"Some of the creators have lately fetishised female assassin characters through a male gaze. So they will have lycra clad sexy assassins. It is a symptom of a fact that cinema has lost faith in writing," Farr told PTI in a Zoom roundtable with international journalists.

"Most of the writers are now moving towards television where writer has the charge. The story is longer. It almost becomes like a novel. Cinema is caught now with three line ideas. It feels like they are written on the back of a cigarette packet. Sexy girl in lycra does this. And that's it. That's not empowerment," he added.

Farr said till the time makers don't consider writers an important voice in filmmaking, the industry won't grow above big-budget tentpole movies.

"I believe cinema needs to engage more with writers and give them respect. There is no reason to write for cinema (now). There is no incentive for a writer to write for cinema. Until cinema sorts this out, there will only be tentpole movies."

Best known for his work on series "The Night Manager", Farr co-wrote "Hanna" movie with Seth Lochhead.

The writer said he decided to convert the film into a web series to give the characters a voice of their own.

"The film has a male point of view. I wanted to make sure that the series spoke through female characters and gave them a voice. The series format gave me the opportunity to explore these female characters in better way."

The first season of 'Hanna' series, starring Esme Creed-Miles as the titular character, premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year and the sophomore season started streaming on the platform from Friday.

The initial story focused on Hanna being raised in a remote forest by her adopted father, Erik (Joel Kinnaman), as she figures out that she had been born at a facility owned by Utrax -- a secret operation with the aim of raising genetically modified female assassins.

In the latest installment, she moves to The Meadows, a boarding school-type facility for trainee teenage assassins, headed by actor Dermot Mulroney's John Carmichael.

The British writer said with "Hanna", he wanted to create a character which young women could relate to.

"(We are) giving assassin powers to a 15-year-old and at the same time, it is a coming-of-age story as Hanna tries to figure out her life. These are powerful ideas and I felt young women can identify with the story."

Farr, 51, said he made sure that both the seasons had women directors in Ugla Hauksdottir, Eva Husson and Sarah Adina Smith. "We have women directors leading both the seasons. Women are part of our writing team. We have tried in a very organic way of allowing their empowerment to happen.

I don't see 'Hanna' like a simplistic empowerment model, she is not.

"She is a deeply flawed and messy human being. But at the same time, she is remarkable and wonderful. I always love the idea of existential heroes, the idea of lone individual fighting against the power structure," he added.

"Hanna" season two also stars actor Mireille Enos reprising her role as Marissa Wiegler and "Fleabag" actor Anthony Welsh as Leo Garner, Carmichael's right-hand man.

Gianna Kiehl, Aine Rose Daly and Yasmin Monet Prince feature in supporting parts.

Farr, who is looking forward to the response to the latest season, said he has an idea for a third run but believes "nothing is certain in the world we are living in".

"It is not an endless story for me. I'm happy that I got to put out the second season. It was very encouraging. There is a third act in my head, but I can't say beyond that," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Farr Hanna
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp