STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

I'm in shock: Singer Prince Royce tests positive for COVID-19

The 31-year-old singer posted a video message on Instagram, saying he was diagnosed with COVID-19 almost two weeks ago, even though he has been taking precautions against the disease.

Published: 04th July 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Prince Royce

Singer Prince Royce (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged his fans to strictly follow the social distancing guidelines.

The 31-year-old singer posted a video message on Instagram, saying he was diagnosed with COVID-19 almost two weeks ago, even though he has been taking precautions against the disease. "This is something I never thought would happen to me, but it did. It's something that, I'm in shock.I didn't think it was going to happen to me," Royce said.

"I thought that taking precaution by washing my hands and wearing a mask was going to be enough, and it was not," he added.

Royce said he is feeling better now and hopes to test negative after a week or so. "But I'm concerned and frustrated with what's going on around the country. People not practicing social distancing, seeing people not wearing a mask... I'm concerned for people that do have pre-existing conditions and low immune systems. We just don't know what's going on," the singer said.

Royce ended his video by asking the young people to take the threat of coronavirus seriously. "Like I said, this is real and starts also with the youth. A lot of people going out, and I just wish that we could, you know, if you don't have to go out, don't go out. We have to protect our families. Let's protect our parents, and let's be mindful of other people. Much love," the singer concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prince Royce COVID19 Coronavirus Prince Royce COVID
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp