Black-owned fashion studio sold out after Kylie Jenner's Instagram post

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C.: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently refuted a claim that she 'refused' to tag a fashion brand in her Instagram posts, and promoted the brand on her Instagram account.

Following the shoutout, the Loud Brand Studios noticed widespread attention and their entire website sold out.

According to Page Six, during vacation for the Fourth of July, Kylie posted a photo of herself wearing loud Brand Studios' 'Vashtie' dress, a body-con style featuring a stretchy fishnet bodice.

Initially, the 23-year-old star did not tag the brand in her post, which a Twitter user felt was an intentional decision.

"Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black-owned brand, and now limiting her comments. (clown face emoji) @LoudBrandStudios is the designer!" wrote Zoey.

Kylie responded almost immediately and denied Zoey's allegation.

The star tweeted, "Ok this is just a reach. why would I ever refuse to tag a brand and block comments this is completely false. I think this brand is amazing and I wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios."

A source also told Page Six Style that Kylie rarely tags brands on Instagram unless it is her own company or a designer she's modelling for.

The youngest billionaire went back to her post and added the tag, and also promoted the brand on her Instagram Story.

Receiving attention

Loud Brand Studios noticed the widespread attention they were receiving and their entire website is now sold out.

The brand expressed their gratitude to the Kylie Cosmetics founder. "Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill [Jacobs, the star's stylist] and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!! Thank you so much, Jill and Kylie."

A representative for Kylie declined to comment but directed the outlet to her socials.

A representative for Loud Brand Studios did not immediately return the outlet's request for comment.