Deadpool actress Morena Baccarin on being sci-fi friendly

The Deadpool  actor talks about working in the science-fiction genre and the new season of the Twilight Zone reboot

Published: 08th July 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Morena Baccarin

Actress Morena Baccarin (Photo | Instagram)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Hollywood actor Morena Baccarin clearly loves working on science-fiction films and series. The Deadpool star has been a part of series like Firefly, Sands of Oblivion, and V, as well as the film Serenity. “Usually, the sci-fi genre has better roles for women and the subject matter is also interesting and challenging. That said, it’s really been a coincidence that I have chosen so many of those projects,” says Baccarin, who recently played the lead in an episode of The Twilight Zone, titled Downtime.

She is elated to be a part of the anthology series that has been rebooted several times since the first iteration, created by Rod Serling, came out in 1959. Baccarin, who has watched the series over the years, says, “I watched them a really long time ago and I don’t remember whole episodes. But I remember the iconic moments.”

In Downtime, Baccarin plays a hotel manager who finds everyone in her city suddenly going still. “My episode is about a woman who discovers that she is in a game. She learns that she is an avatar and not real. The episode deals with questions like what is identity and reality, who are we, and how do we perceive ourselves.” Speaking about the latest iteration of The Twilight Zone that premiered last year, Baccarin says, “It’s more current. The casting certainly reflects that. The themes too are more relatable to our more technically proficient watchers.”

She is all praise for director Jordan Peele who, apart from executive producing the series, also serves as the narrator. “Truthfully, we didn’t work together, but I really enjoyed his script,” says Baccarin. The actor is also excited about her next film. “I have an action movie coming out called Greenland, starring Gerard Butler. It’s an end-of-the-world disaster thriller that is very tense and relatable right now.” And what about her character Vanessa Carlysle in Deadpool? Is there any chance we will see her return in Deadpool 3? “I hope so!” she signs off.

Morena Baccarin
