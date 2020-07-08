STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Thandie Newton reveals reason for turning down 'Charlie's Angels'

'Charlie's Angels,' directed by McG and starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz was a huge global hit.

Published: 08th July 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Thandie Newton in 'Westowrld'.

Thandie Newton in 'Westowrld'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: English actor Thandie Newton says she turned down a role in s 2000 hit 'Charlie's Angels' because of allegedly disturbing behaviour of the film's top executives.

According to Page Six, the 47-year-old actor claimed in an interview with Vulture that former Sony Pictures honcho Amy Pascal made remarks that Newton felt were racist while director McG made inappropriate comments about her body while discussing the movie with her.

Newton claimed, "One of the biggest movies I didn't end up doing was because the director said to me, 'I can't wait for this. The first shot is going to be ... You're going to think it's like yellow lines down a road, and you pull back and you realise it's the stitching because the denim is so tight on your a** it's going to look like tarmac. I was like, 'Oh, I don't think we're going to go down this road together.'"

'Charlie's Angels,' directed by McG and starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz was a huge global hit.

During the interview, Newton told Vulture that she then had a meeting with Pascal, who Newton said, suggested that her character needed to be more "believable" as college-educated.

When Newton explained that she had attended Cambridge, Pascal allegedly replied, "Yeah, but you're different. Maybe there could be a scene where you're in a bar and she gets up on a table and starts shaking her booty.'"

Newton told Vulture, "She's basically reeling off these stereotypes of how to be more convincing as a black character. Everything she said, I was like, 'Nah, I wouldn't do that. She's like, 'Yeah but you're different.'"

Pascal's attorney declined to comment to Page Six.

But in a statement to Vulture, Pascal said she was "horrified" to hear the story but didn't remember the incident.

She said in a statement, "While I take her words seriously, I have no recollection of the events she describes, nor do any of her representatives who were present at that casting session. I've long considered Thandie a friend; I'm thankful that I've had the chance to make movies with her; and I hope to work with her again in the future."

A representative for McG didn't immediately respond to the outlets' request for comment.

In 2015, Pascal left Sony after an email hack revealed a slew of racially charged exchanges, including one with producer Scott Rudin in which they mused on President Barack Obama's movie taste, wondering if he preferred movies starring black actors like 'Think Like a Man' and 'Django Unchained.'

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thandie Newton Westowrld
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp