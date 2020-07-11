STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cate Blanchett signs first-look TV deal with FX Production

The news comes days after FX's limited series "Mrs. America", starring Blanchett, earned three Television Critics Award nominations

Published: 11th July 2020 01:20 PM

Cate Blanchett

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has inked an exclusive first-look TV deal with FX Productions through her company Dirty Films.

The news comes days after FX's limited series "Mrs. America", starring Blanchett, earned three Television Critics Award nominations -best female actor in drama, outstanding movie or miniseries, and program of the year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the agreement covers scripted and unscripted programming for FX, as well as potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

"Cate Blanchett is a legendary talent and it was little surprise that her first role as an executive producer and star in an American television program- 'Mrs.America' - was such an overwhelming success.

"Cate, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini are equally talented at crafting and producing incredible stories and we welcome this opportunity to support their future television projects under this overall agreement," said Gina Balian, president of original programming for FX Entertainment.

Blanchett and her husband, Upton, started Dirty Films in the late '90s and were joined by Francini earlier this year.

The banner's credits include "The Truth," "Carol," "Little Fish," and "The Turning."

"We are excited to continue working with John (Landgraf), Eric (Schrier), Gina and the entire brilliant team at FX. Through our collaboration on 'Mrs.America,' we've experienced firsthand their enthusiasm for robust conversations, and their unwavering support for bold and ambitious entertainment," the Dirty Films partners said in a joint statement.

