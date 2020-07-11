STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jada Pinkett Smith admits to 'relationship' with August Alsina while separated from Will Smith

She also wanted to make it clear that Alsina is "not a homewrecker" but she and Will "were going through a process of healing in a much different manner" as a couple.

Published: 11th July 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith at an award function. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the rumours that she and singer August Alsina, had an affair while the actor was still married to actor Will Smith.

According to Fox News, the 48-year-old actor admitted that about four and a half years ago, she and Will separated with the intention to divorce, and while separated she had a "relationship" with Alsina.

August Alsina

Jada explained in the episode, which was released on Facebook Watch on Friday (local time), "I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends," -- adding that she wanted to help the musician with his "mental state" and found resources to help pull him through a "troubling time".

The 'Girls Trip' star said while that was happening, she and Will were going through a rough time and "broke up".

She said, "We separated for a time," so the two could figure out what makes them happy. In both their minds, "we were over," she said.

The 'Bad Moms' actor revealed, "I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself."

She also wanted to make it clear that Alsina is "not a homewrecker" but she and Will "were going through a process of healing in a much different manner" as a couple.

Jada said as to why she starting dating Alsina, "I just wanted to feel good. It was really a joy to help heal somebody." Jada cited her "co-dependency" issues as one of the reasons why she got involved with Alsina.

"I don't look at it as a transgression at all," she said. "Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturities [and] emotional insecurity."

Then, Alsina broke off all communication with Jada and she "hadn't talked to him since."

Rumours began in June when Alsina claimed on 'The Breakfast Club' that he had a romantic relationship with Jada.

Alsina said, "I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it -- so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

Will and Jada married in 1997 and have two kids together, a 21-year-old son Jaden and a 19-year-old daughter, Willow.

