STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift 'fight like cousins' after rumours they're distantly related

The pair famously stopped feuding after Perry appeared in Swift's music video for her song 'You Need to Calm Down.'

Published: 11th July 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in a still from 'You need to calm down'

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in a still from 'You need to calm down' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift resolved their differences last year, and now it's rumoured the two singers might actually be related.

According to Fox News, during an interview on 'Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp,' TV show host Sian Welby asked Perry about the theory circulating online that she and Swift are ninth cousins.

The 35-year-old pop star said, "Well, we fight like cousins."

Roman Kemp said that "someone has literally written, like, a full thing" on MyHeritage.com.

Perry responded, "Wow, I'm going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something."

The pair famously stopped feuding after Perry appeared in Swift's music video for her song 'You Need to Calm Down.'

Perry told Australia's Stellar magazine in February, "It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It's so powerful."

Both women used the opportunity to set an example for their young female fans.

"It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too," Perry told Ellen DeGeneres last year during an appearance on her talk show.

She shared, "Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, 'Hey, how are you?' It's like, we have so much in common -- there's probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common -- I was like, 'We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.' Because it's not as easy as it seems sometimes." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Katy Perry Katy Perry Taylo Swift fued Taylor Swift
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp