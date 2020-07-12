Brooklyn Beckham confirms engagement to Nicola Peltz

By ANI

WASHINGTON: English model Brooklyn Beckham and actor Nicola Peltz have some happy news to celebrate as they're engaged.

According to People magazine, the happy couple confirmed their exciting news in a pair of matching social media posts on Saturday, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

The 21-year-old model Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair -- which also showed off the Petlz's stunning diamond sparkler, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes."

"I am the luckiest man in the world," the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham added. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."