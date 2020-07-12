STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Walt Disney World resort 'welcome home' video gets social media backlash

In the video clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but still appears on Instagram, uniformed cast members and park employees can be seen wearing face masks and saying the words "Welcome home"

Published: 12th July 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Walt Disney

Walt Disney Studios. (Photo: YouTube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the reopening of Walt Disney World Resort, a promotional video was posted on the official social media accounts for Disney Parks Jobs on Saturday (local time), welcoming guests back to the theme park.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the video clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but still appears on Instagram, uniformed cast members and park employees can be seen wearing face masks and saying the words "Welcome home" in a variety of different settings from within the park.

In the clip, rides are shown in full operation, as well as cars driving into the park and restaurants being prepped for service. "Cast members are ready to welcome guests back to Walt Disney World Resort," the caption read on Instagram.

Following the post, the clip received criticism from social media users, with one declaring on Instagram, "The weirdest moment in history."

Another user accused the park of being so desperate for money that it is putting employees in danger by reopening. "Do better Disney," another wrote.

One user urged the park to provide testing to employees and offer hazard pay, before commenting, "You guys should really close."

A large portion of Walt Disney World resort partially reopened Saturday despite the surge of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

The Florida Health Department recorded 6,336 new cases on Monday, which had increased to 11,433 cases by Friday. The total number of cases in the state is now over 2,54,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Walt Disney Walt Disney World Disney Parks Jobs Walt Disney World social media backlash
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp