First images from Jamie Foxx-Joseph Gordon Levitt's Project Power released

By Express News Service

The first images from Netflix’s superhero film Project Power have been released. Starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in lead roles, Project Power comes from directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman who are known for two Paranormal Activity sequels (3, 4) and Catfish. Project Power revolves around a mysterious drug that causes chaos due to its ability to grant its user a superpower for five minutes.

Foxx plays an ex-soldier tasked to locate the source of the drug while Gordon-Levitt plays a police detective pursuing the same case. Netflix will release the film on August 14. Foxx was last seen in the legal drama Just Mercy. Aside from Project Power, he has also voiced the Pixar animated feature Soul. Gordon-Levitt, who last appeared in the thriller 7500, is also part of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.