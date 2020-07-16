STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki join 'Home Alone' reboot

The trio join previously announced cast members Archie Yates, Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper, reported Deadline.

LOS ANGELES: Actors Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell are the latest names to board to the cast of Disney's "Home Alone" reboot.

No logline has been released but the new film is believed to follow a young boy, played by "Jojo Rabbit" star Yates at war with a couple (Kemper and Delaney) over a stolen figurine.

Dan Mazer of "Dirty Grandpa" will direct the film from a script by "Saturday Night Live" scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Day, Aisling Bea, Pete Holmes, and Timothy Simons also round the cast. The reboot was filming when the coronavirus-related shutdown hit in mid-March.

The "Home Alone" franchise made an overnight star out of young actor Macaulay Culkin in the 1990s.

The first film, which released in 1990, followed the misadventures of Kevin McCallister (Culkin) after his family forgets to bring him on their Christmas vacation, leaving him to outwit burglars.

The film spawned four sequels -- two theatrical and two made-for-television.

The first three movies raked in over USD 900 million at the worldwide box office.

