Disney Plus delays 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier' release

The series picks up the events of 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', which saw Chris Evans' Captain America pass his shield to Sam Wilson (Mackie).

Published: 18th July 2020 12:33 PM

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier', Marvel Studios' first project for streaming platform Disney Plus, has been pushed.

The series, featuring actors Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soilder) reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) roles, was scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in August but was not included in the platform's list of releases for the month.

According to Variety, the team was about to start the Prague schedule of the series in March, but the production had to be shut down in the wake of coronavirus outbreak leading to several weeks of delay in the making.

Disney Plus is expected to announce the new premiere date for the series once the makers get back to the sets.

Marvel Studios has multiple shows in the works for Disney+, including 'WandaVision' with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen; Tom Hiddleston-starrer 'Loki' and Jeremy Renner's 'Hawkeye'.

