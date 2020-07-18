STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' is the UK's most complained about film in 2019

While 'Joker' received the most complaints in 2019, its total number is far less than the amount of complaints 'Red Sparrow' received in 2018.

Published: 18th July 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

By IANS

LONDON: Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning starrer "Joker" is the most complained about film of 2019 in the United Kingdom.

This was revealed by British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The BBFC report states that the DC origin movie received 20 complaints relating to the film's age classification, which is 15, reports digitalspy.com.

Complaints said that the BBFC should have classified the film as suitable for an 18-rating owing to its "violence and tone", while some people felt it should have been banned altogether.

The BBFC feel that the movie doesn't "dwell on the infliction of pain or injury in a manner that requires an 18", despite scenes of strong violence, including stabbings, shootings and blood.

While "Joker" received the most complaints in 2019, its total number is far less than the amount of complaints "Red Sparrow" received in 2018.

The Jennifer Lawrence-starrer was BBFC's most complained-about movie in 2018 with 64 complaints. The total number of complaints filed to the BBFC dropped by nearly half from 2018 to 2019. There were only 149 total complaints filed in 2019.

Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" had received a total of 364 complaints back in 2008.

Todd Phillips' "Joker" tells the story of the popular DC supervillain of the same name. The film traces the protagonist's early life as Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix), who is an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling to make ends meet and constantly derided by society. The film narrates how circumstances push Fleck into the path of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham's fractured society.

Apart from winning Oscars for Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score (Hildur Guonadottir), "Joker" was a global box-office success. The film's impact sparked conversations around mental health. A follow-up to the film is also in the works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp