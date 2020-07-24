Edgar Wright to direct horror drama 'Stage 13'

By Express News Service

Director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) has signed a deal with Steven Spielberg’s company Amblin Partners to direct a horror film titled Stage 13, reports Deadline.The project has a script penned by novelist and screenwriter Simon Rich. The latter will also serve as a producer with Nira Park of Wright’s production company Complete Fiction.Stage 13 is based on Rich’s short story of the same name which revolves around the ghost of a silent-era actress that has haunted the titular studio backlot for decades and its relationship with a struggling filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Wright is busy with the post-production work of his new film Last Night in Soho. The psychological horror-thriller is expected to get a theatrical release next year. Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Matt Smith (Dr Who) are part of the cast.An Emmy-nominated writer, Rich has two novels and five short-story collections in his kitty. Stage 13 was part of Rich’s award-winning collection Hits and Misses.