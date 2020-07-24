STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Edgar Wright to direct horror drama 'Stage 13'

Director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) has signed a deal with Steven Spielberg’s company Amblin Partners to direct a horror film titled Stage 13, reports Deadline.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Director Edgar Wright (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) has signed a deal with Steven Spielberg’s company Amblin Partners to direct a horror film titled Stage 13, reports Deadline.The project has a script penned by novelist and screenwriter Simon Rich. The latter will also serve as a producer with Nira Park of Wright’s production company Complete Fiction.Stage 13 is based on Rich’s short story of the same name which revolves around the ghost of a silent-era actress that has haunted the titular studio backlot for decades and its relationship with a struggling filmmaker. 

Meanwhile, Wright is busy with the post-production work of his new film Last Night in Soho. The psychological horror-thriller is expected to get a theatrical release next year. Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Matt Smith (Dr Who) are part of the cast.An Emmy-nominated writer, Rich has two novels and five short-story collections in his kitty. Stage 13 was part of Rich’s award-winning collection Hits and Misses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edgar Wright Stage 13
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp