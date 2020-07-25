STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
American film company organises online convention to honour APJ Abdul Kalam

Suvarna Pappu, MD of Pink Jaguars Entertainment said the event will be observed and organised for 11 weekends with 11 online zoom sessions starting from July 25.

Published: 25th July 2020

Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Los Angeles based film company, Pink Jaguars Entertainment on Saturday paid tribute to late former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam by kicking off an online zoom convention 'MISSION KALAM.'

The convention was launched on Saturday to mark the day when Kalam had taken charge as 11th President of India in 2002. The online convention consisted of some of the most eminent personalities from different fields.

Suvarna Pappu, Managing Director of Pink Jaguars Entertainment said the event will be observed and organised for 11 weekends with 11 online zoom sessions starting from July 25.

The last session will take place on October 15, which happens to be Dr Kalam's birthday.

Hollywood Film Director Jagadeesh Daneti who will be holding the megaphone for the biopic of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam announced that he wishes to bring millions of people together to perform 'KALAM ANTHEM' online on October 15, 2020, by involving dignitaries from India and the US.

The biopic was announced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar on February 29. The film, which is set to have its roots in Hollywood will also be made in all Indian languages with the support of Indian and American governments.

Javdekar had unveiled the first look poster of the film in presence of Hollywood filmmaker Johnny Martin, Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and many films and political personalities.

