Lisa Kudrow may make a 'Comeback' on Broadway

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow could make a comeback to Broadway. The star can be seen reprising character on HBO's 'The Comeback,' as Valerie Cherish.

The sources to Page Six said the 56-year-old star is being wooed to the stage by various shows. This is after the actor said in a recent interview that if cult hit 'The Comeback' returns for a third season she will be seen acting. In the series, Kudrow envisioned Val, a formerly famous sitcom star trying to revive her career - taking on a Broadway role.

A source told the outlet that the 'P.S. I Love You' star commented, "The idea has sparked what's being described as a possible 'bidding war' between the producers of 'Chicago' -- known for 'stunt casting' the role of Roxie Hart with everyone from Lisa Rinna to Melanie Griffith -- and 'Mean Girls,' which has an age-appropriate role originated in the film by Tina Fey and on Broadway by Tony nominee Kerry Butler."

The theatre professional breathlessly continued, "The idea apparently is to get Cherish (played by Kudrow) to actually do eight-[performances]-a-week as, well, Valerie Cherish. It would be the character playing the character."

A Broadway casting director said of the concept: "It's totally meta and completely insane." Another insider jokingly added, "Less qualified and frankly, less famous TV stars than Valerie Cherish have sold plenty of tickets over the years, so why not?"

But producers for 'Chicago' shut down any "bidding war" buzz but seemed open to the Val idea.

The show said in a statement, quoting Val's catchphrase, "The producers of 'Chicago' confirmed the production is NOT currently in talks with Ms Kudrow to star in the show. But as for Valerie Cherish making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart, note to self: We definitely 'need to see that!' "

'Mean Girls' also denied that it's in talks with Kudrow and her representative did not respond.

Kudrow was interviewed as part of a 'Comeback' reunion on Seth Rudetsky's 'Stars in the House' show, which benefits the Actors Fund.