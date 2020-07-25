Universal in talks for Tom Cruise’s space film

By Express News Service

A few months ago, Tom Cruise announced that he will shoot a film, set to be directed by Doug Liman, in collaboration with the SpaceX program in outer space. Following this, Universal Pictures has approached them to get on board the project, which would become the first feature film to shoot in space, reports Deadline.

Story and cast details of the project, which has been described as an ‘action-adventure film’, are still unknown. The production might not begin anytime soon as Cruise has two back-to-back Mission: Impossible films in different stages of production. Shooting was suspended for this film due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.The release of Cruise’s upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun, has also been pushed from December 23 to July 2, 2021.