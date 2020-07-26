STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Charlize Theron had to train longer than her male co-stars on 'Italian Job'

Theron starred with Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, Edward Norton and Donald Sutherland in the remake of 1969 British movie.

Published: 26th July 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Charlize Theron. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Charlize Theron has revealed that she found it "insulting" when the makers of her 2003 heist movie "The Italian Job" made her train harder than her male co-stars.

Theron starred with Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, Edward Norton and Donald Sutherland in the remake of 1969 British movie.

Prior to starting filming for the project, the actor said she realised there was still "so much misconception around women and the genre".

"Even though in that film the action is really based on cars, we had to physically do a lot of that stuff. There was a real pressure to pull off those stunts with the actors. There was a very unfair process that went with that. I was the only woman with a bunch of guys and I remember vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production, and they had scheduled me for six weeks more hard training than any of the guys. It was just so insulting," Theron said during a Comic-Con at Home panel on Friday.

The 44-year-old actor said the whole situation "put a real fire" in her as she decided to take on the challenge head-on.

"I was like, 'All right, you guys want to play this game, let's go. I made it a point to outdrive all of those guys. I vividly remember Mark Wahlberg, halfway through one of our training sessions, pulling over and throwing up because he was so nauseous from doing 360s," she added.

Theron further said that the experience motivated her to take more action roles, a genre she has now excelled in with her work on movies like "Aeon Flux", "Mad Max: Fury Road", "Atomic Blonde", "Fate of the Furious" and most recently "The Old Guard".

"When I started my action career, it was so important to sell the authenticity of, 'Yes, I can fight and I can take this guy down and I can survive this. There was such a level of wanting to prove that to audiences who for years said, 'No, a woman could never fight a guy that size," the actor added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Charlize Theron
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp