STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ryan Reynolds offers USD 5,000 reward to help find woman's stolen teddy bear

The stuffed toy, created by Build-a-Bear, features the woman's mother's voice who died last June after losing her battle with cancer.

Published: 27th July 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Reynolds | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is offering USD 5000 reward for the person who finds the teddy bear belonging to a woman from Vancouver.

The stuffed toy, created by Build-a-Bear, features the woman's mother's voice who died last June after losing her battle with cancer.

The 'Deadpool' star announced the reward in response to a news story shared by CBC TV about Mara Soriano, whose black backpack containing the stuffed bear along with important documents, an iPad, and a Nintendo Switch was stolen recently.

"Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home," the 43-year-old Canadian actor posted on Twitter.

In an emotional social media post, Soriano had said that the teddy bear was a gift from her mother and has a "voice recording saying that she loves me".

"I listened to and hugged the bear every time I missed her. I don't care about the electronics, I just want my bear back," she said.

Actor Zach Braff also appealed to his social media followers to help find Sariano's teddy bear.

"I need this bear to come home," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ryan Reynolds Ryan Renolds stolen bear reward
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp