STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson almost played Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

The 48-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor made in a post praised the 1971 classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory", starring Gene Wilder, as one of his "all-time fav film"

Published: 30th July 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that director Tim Burton once considered him to play Willy Wonka in his 2005 film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory".

The 48-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor made a post on Instagram as he praised the 1971 classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory", starring Gene Wilder, as one of his "all-time fav films".

"Some cool history - back in the early 2000's, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka in his remake, 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'."

"I remember thinking 'HOLY S***, I'M IN. But that was many years ago when I was just starting out in Hollywood, with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to pull it off," he wrote in the caption.

Johnson had his first acting role in "The Mummy Returns" (2001), and played his first lead role in its spin-off "The Scorpion King" (2002).

This morning I introduced our babies to one of my all time fav films - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. They loved it and now fully expect me to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy. That’ll be my next project Some cool history - back in the early 2000’s, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka is his remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I remember thinking “HOLY SHIT, IM IN” But that was many years ago when I was just starting out in Hollywood with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to even pull it off. The role, of course went to Johnny Depp, who at that time was the biggest star in the world. The rest was history. And down the road I went. The fact that Tim even considered me (albeit I’m sure he considered for all of 7 seconds:) sure meant a helluva lot to me as I was just breaking in to the business with no idea what the future had in store. I’ll always raise a glass to the dreams that don’t come true, because sometimes they’re the best thing that never happened. #BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

As for Willy Wonka, Johnny Depp eventually went on to star as the famous candy man in Burton's adaptation of the Roald Dahl children's novel.

The director and Depp had already worked together on films such as "Edward Scissorhands", "Ed Wood", and "Sleepy Hollow".

"The fact that Tim even considered me (albeit I'm sure he considered for all of seven seconds) sure meant a helluva lot to me as I was just breaking into the business with no idea what the future had in store.

"I'll always raise a glass to the dreams that don't come true, because sometimes they're the best thing that never happened. #BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka," the "Jumanji" star said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dwayne Johnson Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tim Burton
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp