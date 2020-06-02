STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Black Lives Matter: Cole Sprouse says he was arrested while protesting

Published: 02nd June 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Cole Sprouse

Actor Cole Sprouse (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sharing his experience from the 'Black Lives Matter' protests, actor Cole Sprouse has said that he was arrested while staging protests.

The 'Riverdale' actor opened up about the arrest and his experience at the protests through an Instagram post.

Sprouse posted a picture that read 'Black Lives Matter' and shared his experience in the caption where he said that he was arrested over the weekend in California's Santa Monica.

"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there is a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter," the 27-year-old actor began writing.

"Peace, riots, and looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long-standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica," he added.

A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

Further elaborating on the police treatment, the 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actor said: "We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us."

Sprouse went on with the post and shared how the privileged white citizens of America can extend support and solidarity to the African-Americans.

"This is and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally," he wrote in the caption.

"I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps," he added.

He ended the note in his caption by stating that he will be sharing links in his Instagram stories following, which his fans can support or make donations for the cause.

Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month.

While the anger continues to spread, the country is waiting for an address from President Donald Trump about the protests following the death of Floyd.

