Tom Cruise to build 'coronavirus-free village' for 'Mission: Impossible' crew

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly planning to build a 'coronavirus-free village for the cast and crew of "Mission: Impossible 7" so that they can complete the shoot of the film without contracting the virus.

According to thesun.co.uk, Cruise is planning to create a makeshift village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire. It is being reported that the actor and producer along with his A-list cast will stay in VIP Winnebago trailers so they can protect the crew from catching coronavirus, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"The film has already been heavily delayed and there's no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely," said a source.

The source added: "It's also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer, it will mean some of the world's biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team. It's pricey but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone, and there's a hell of a lot riding on this film, the 'Mission: Impossible' movies are all massive box office successes and the studio is right behind getting this back on track."

The news comes after several reports suggested that "Mission: Impossible 7" will resume filming in September. It also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to relocate from Venice to the UK.

The film also stars Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson.

"Mission: Impossible 7", which is being helmed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, was slated to release on July 23, 2021. The release has been impacted due to the pandemic. Now, it will open on November 19, 2021.