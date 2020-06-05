STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Rapper Kanye West joins George Floyd protesters marching in his hometown Chicago

Recently, rapper Kanye West has created a 529 college savings plan to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, a representative for West confirms to the outlet.

Kanye West, Georg Floyd

American rapper Kanye West joins George Floyd Protests in Chicago. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American rapper Kanye West has thrown his weight behind protesters from his hometown marching against the killing of George Floyd. The rapper was spotted joining demonstrators in Chicago on Thursday.

According to People Magazine, the 42-year-old rapper was seen donning a black face mask, dark grey hoodie, tan pants and what appeared to be Yeezy Season 2 sole boots.

In a video shared by a reporter for NBC Chicago, Trina Orlando, West stands as a fellow marcher as he yells: "We need everybody to stand where they are because we are going to march."

The 'I Love It' rapper's marching comes amid continued nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died when a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and pleaded for the officer to stop.

The officer in question, Derek Chauvin, was previously charged with third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter but this was upgraded to second-degree murder on Wednesday.

However, this isn't the first time West has shown his support for Floyd.

Recently, the rapper has created a 529 college savings plan to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, a representative for West confirms to the outlet.

In addition, he donated 2 million USD to support the families of and the legal funds for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

West's representative says he has also donated to several black-owned businesses in crisis in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide. 

