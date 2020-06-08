South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS donates USD 1 million to a Black Lives Matter campaign

By Associated Press

SEOUL: BTS's label says the K-pop supergroup has donated $1 million to a Black Lives Matter campaign.

Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the band's donation in an email Sunday. It comes after a Thursday tweet from the band in which it expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said the band opposes racial discrimination and violence.

BTS’s fans reacted with the hashtag #MatchAMillion on Twitter, vowing to match the group's donation.

K-pop fans have been actively participating in the Black Lives Matter movement both online and offline, including by overwhelming police apps with their favorite K-pop memes and fancies.