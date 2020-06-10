STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jon Snow wouldn't have been happy on Iron Throne: Kit Harington on his 'GOT' character

Harington, who previously defended the show's divisive climax, also admitted he still hasn't seen the final season of the series.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in HBO's 'Game of Thrones'. (Photo | HBO)

By PTI

LONDON:"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington says Jon Snow, his character in the epic fantasy show, would never have been happy had he ended up on the coveted Iron Throne.

Based on GRR Martin's book "A Song of Ice and Fire", the HBO series was set in the fictional Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and the continent of Essos.

The eighth and final season of the show, which ended last year, was a fight to the finish between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) for the throne after fending off the Army of the Dead, led by the Night King.

While some were disappointed not to see one of the show's fan favourites Snow take the throne in the south, Harington said it was the right call to have his character be banished back to the north following his assassination of Daenerys.

"When people say to me 'I wish you had been on the Throne' or 'I wish you had been with Dany on the Throne' I would disagree, because Jon's place was always in the north. He would never have been happy in the south.

"He's like Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean). When Ned goes south, he's in danger. Jon is always happiest. It's like when Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) says to him, 'You're of the north'. It's right. He belongs north of the wall," Harington said in a video chat to a Twitter user.

The 33-year-old actor added Jon heading back to the north at the end of the series gave him closure.

"He's (Jon) been saddled with this weight all the way through the series and he's this heavy character  he's literally got a cloak on and he's heavy.

"And what I wanted with that last bit is for there to be this lightness about him. It's all falling off, this terrible thing that he's been through is all falling off as he goes north of the Wall. I could go on about this for hours!"

Harington, who previously defended the show's divisive climax, also admitted he still hasn't seen the final season of the series, which saw Bran Stark, youngest of Ned Stark's surviving children, get the throne.

"GOT" showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss were under fire for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the last season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jon Snow Game of Thrones Kit Harington Iron Throne
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp