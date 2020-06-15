STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rupert Grint on JK Rowling's gender comments: 'Trans women are women. Trans men are men.'

The statement annoyed many fans, who condemned the comments as transphobic, to which she responded on Twitter.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

British author JK Rowling, right, looks on as actors, left, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, applaud the crowd.

British author JK Rowling, right, looks on as actors, left, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, applaud the crowd. (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Rupert Grint is the latest member of the 'Harry Potter' family to respond to J.K. Rowling's recent comments on transgender individuals.

According to Fox News, last weekend, the 54-year-old author, posted a tweet mocking an article that made reference to "people who menstruate," urging writers to use the term "woman."

Rowling wrote, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Fans also condemned her second statement, prompting her to pen an essay on the matter, attempting to explain her perspective.

Now, Grint, one of the stars of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise, has spoken out himself.

The actor said in a statement obtained by The Sunday Times, "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."

Grint joined fellow 'Harry Potter' stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in supporting transgender individuals after Rowling's statements.

Radcliffe, wrote in an essay published online,"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Watson, too, shared a tweet and wrote, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Similarly, Eddie Redmayne, who has starred in the 'Harry Potter' spin-off franchise 'Fantastic Beasts,' also penned by Rowling, said he disagreed with the writer's point of view.

The 38-year-old actor said, "As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo's comments." 

