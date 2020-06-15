Victoria Beckham says 'insecurities' pushed her to wear uncomfortably tight clothes

By PTI

LONDON: Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham says with age she has started feeling more confident and that reflects on the way she dresses up.

The 46-year-old designer, who is regarded as a fashion icon, said her sense of style has evolved in a positive way since the time she started her career as a member of the pop group "Spice Girls".

"When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life I have never worked with a stylist I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed.

"Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted," Beckham said in an interview with The Guardian.

The fashion designer said that she no more dresses up to impress others.

"My confidence has definitely grown as I've got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don't feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress,'' she added.