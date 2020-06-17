STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyonce, Jay-Z face lawsuit over 'Black Effect' vocals

The document claims a contract for her services was only thrust in front of her on the day of the shoot, and she alleges that the representatives of Jay Z and Beyonce told her not to worry.

Singers Beyonce and Jay-Z at the premiere of 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

WASHINGTON: One of the power couples - Jay-Z and Beyonce's songs, 'Black Effect,' leans heavily on a Jamaican artist, who claims she was never given proper credit or compensation, despite being the leading voice on the track.

According to TMZ, Dr L'Antoinette Stines says she's renowned in Jamaica for "her artistry and wisdom," and to that point, she says 'The Carters' sought her out in March 2018 to provide dancers for a video promoting their upcoming tour.

According to a lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court, Dr. Stines claims she hooked them up with dancers, and then Jay and Bey wanted to record her views on love. She claims she was told the interview would be used in the video ... "for promotional purposes" only.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, she says she was shocked when she heard 'Black Effect,' from The Carters' 'Everything Is Love' album - because the whole first minute of the track is just her voice.

Hearing herself on the song - uncredited, left Dr Stines feeling "artistically raped," as per her lawsuit.

So, she signed, but she's pissed she never got a chance to have it reviewed by her own lawyer, and worst of all, claims she hasn't been paid a coin for her vocal work

Dr Stines is suing Jay Z and Beyonce for copyright infringement and violation of her right to publicity and damages.

She also wants a writing credit and money associated with it.

The outlet reached out to representatives for the Carters, but they didn't respond.

