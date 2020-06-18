STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Comedian-actor Chris D'Elia denies sexual harassment charges

D'Elia is known for his stand-up comedy, but has also had a stint as an actor. He recently appeared in the second season of "You".

Comedian Chris D'Elia

Comedian Chris D'Elia (Photo | Netflix)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Comedian-actor Chris D'Elia has denied allegations of sexually harassing teenagers.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," deadline.com quoted D'Elia as saying through a statement.

"All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who absolutely let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's my fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better," he added.

Earlier this week, D'Elia started trending on social media after multiple women accused him of trying to engage with them sexually. Some were as young as 16 at the time of the alleged encounters. Many women accused him of sending inappropriate messages and attempting to get nude photographs from them.

In a statement to TMZ, D'Elia admitted to offending people in his career, reports variety.com.

D'Elia is known for his stand-up comedy, but has also had a stint as an actor. He recently appeared in the second season of "You", as a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls. He will soon appear in Zack Snyder's upcoming digital release, "Army Of The Dead", which is currently in post-production.

D'Elia is known for his stand-up comedy, but has also had a stint as an actor. He recently appeared in the second season of "You", as a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls. He will soon appear in Zack Snyder's upcoming digital release, "Army Of The Dead", which is currently in post-production.

