Salma Hayek inks first-look deal with HBO Max

Published: 19th June 2020 03:13 PM

Actress Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the Kering Women In Motion awards at the 71st international film festival, Cannes | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Salma Hayek has signed a first-look deal with newly-launched streaming platform HBO Max.

As part of the two-year agreement, Hayek, the founder and CEO of studio Ventanarosa, will bring projects to the streamer from WarnerMedia for potential development.

Tamez, President of Ventanarosa, serves as her producing partner and Siobhan Flynn is their Head of Production & Development.

The 53-year-old actor and Tamez have worked together on projects such as "Frida", "Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet" and "Beatriz at Dinner".

"We are thrilled to be joining HBOMAX and Warner Media.

Their team of passionate, talented and open-minded executives are a great support in our mission to make high quality global television that explores and celebrates diversity and inclusivity," Hayek said in a statement posted on WarnerMedia's website.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said, "We are delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max family.

" On the acting front, Hayek will next appear in Marvel Studios' much-awaited superhero saga "The Eternals", "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" and Amazon's "Bliss".

