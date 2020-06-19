WATCH | Zack Synder's Justice league sneak peek is out now!

By Online Desk

Ever since the release of Justice League in 2017, the DC comics fans have been demanding the release of Zack Synder's version of the film.

In May this year, Warner Bros has announced that it will be releasing the mythical 'Snyder-cut' version of its superhero movie "Justice League" on HBO Max.

Today, much to the surprise and happiness of the fans, HBO max has released a sneak peek of the film from the Snyder cut version.

"First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome," the filmmaker said in a tweet sharing the footage.

The video begins with the voice of Lex Luthor, featuring Wonder Woman looking at a painting of... watch and find out for yourself.

The film featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

The unreleased version will debut on the streamer in 2021.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder.

(With PTI inputs)