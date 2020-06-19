STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Zack Synder's Justice league sneak peek is out now!

The video begins with the voice of Lex Luthor, featuring Wonder Woman looking at a painting of... watch and find out for yourself. 

Published: 19th June 2020 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the Justice League sneak peek.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the Justice League sneak peek. (Photo | YouTube Screenshot)

By Online Desk

Ever since the release of Justice League in 2017, the DC comics fans have been demanding the release of Zack Synder's version of the film. 

In May this year, Warner Bros has announced that it will be releasing the mythical 'Snyder-cut' version of its superhero movie "Justice League" on HBO Max.

Today, much to the surprise and happiness of the fans, HBO max has released a sneak peek of the film from the Snyder cut version.

"First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax  #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome," the filmmaker said in a tweet sharing the footage.

The video begins with the voice of Lex Luthor, featuring Wonder Woman looking at a painting of... watch and find out for yourself. 

The film featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

The unreleased version will debut on the streamer in 2021.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justice League Zack Synder DC Comics HBO Max sneak peek Snyder cut
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp