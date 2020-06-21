STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Whitney Cummings responds to sexual harassment allegations against former co-star Chris D'Elia 

Multiple women have claimed that the stand-up comedian-actor harassed them online, when some of them were as young as 16.

Published: 21st June 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Whitney Cummings and Chris D'Elia her 2011 series 'Whitney'.

Whitney Cummings and Chris D'Elia her 2011 series 'Whitney'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comic Whitney Cummings has broken her silence over allegations of sexual harassment against her former collaborator Chris D'Elia, saying she is "devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned".

Cummings and D'Elia worked on her 2011 series "Whitney".

D'Elia starred as Alex Miller, the boyfriend to her titular character, a role that she had said she wrote for him.

Multiple women have claimed that the stand-up comedian-actor harassed them online, when some of them were as young as 16.

Many also accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and attempting to solicit nude photos from them.

D'Elia has denied all the claims. Cummings said it took her a couple of days to process the information she learnt about D'Elia, adding that this is a "pattern of predatory behavior".

"This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent," the writer-comic wrote on Twitter.

"Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It's the adult's responsibility to be an adult," Cummings added.

Dismissing the claims, D'Elia said all of his relationships have been "legal and consensual".

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.

"All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me," he said.

D'Elia, also known for comedy shows "Undateable", apologised for being a "dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle".

"That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better," he added.

D'Elia recently starred in the second of Netflix series "You", in which he played the role of a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls.

He also guest-starred in the Comedy Central series "Workaholics" as a paedophile who pursues boys.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Whitney Cummings Chris D'Elia Chris D'Elia sexual harassment
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp