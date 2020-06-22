STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamie Foxx shares update on Mike Tyson biopic

Jamie Foxx confirmed the movie is in the works during Mark Birnbaum’s Instagram Live session.

Published: 22nd June 2020

Actor Jamie Foxx

By Express News Service

Actor Jamie Foxx has shared the news that the long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic is finally moving forward. The actor confirmed the movie is in the works during Mark Birnbaum’s Instagram Live session. “It’s a definitive yes,” Foxx said when asked about the biopic.

“Look, doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the real ball rolling,” he added. The Oscar-winning star said he was eager to show the audience the “different lives” of the iconic boxer. “We want to show everybody evolves. I think when we lay the layer of Mike Tyson in this story, everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey,” he said.

Foxx also touched on how he would be approaching the role of Tyson. “And then just the technology of how I’m gonna look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street, and ask for autographs, and think that I’m Mike,” he said.

He continued, “Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups. I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that.” Previously, Foxx has essayed real-life characters several times, beginning with his breakout role and Oscar-winning portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 film, Ray.
 

