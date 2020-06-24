STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colin Trevorrow to helm the thriller 'Atlantis' for Universal

Trevorrow’s Atlantis will deviate from the previous incarnations of the city that was projected as an underwater kingdom.

Hollywood filmmaker Colin Trevorrow

Hollywood filmmaker Colin Trevorrow (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has set the thriller Atlantis as his follow-up project to the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Dominion.

According to reports, the new project is being developed by Universal Pictures and based on a story about the mythical city of Atlantis by Trevorrow and Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman. Dante Harper will pen the script.

Trevorrow’s Atlantis will deviate from the previous incarnations of the city that was projected as an underwater kingdom.

Instead, his project is set on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean between Africa, India, and Oceania, where Atlantis is a multi-cultural civilisation with its own advanced technology. Trevorrow and his Metronome Film Co. will be producing the project. The 43-year-old director is currently working on Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer Jurassic World: Dominion, the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He also executive produces the movie with veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg.The director had rebooted Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise with 2015’s Jurassic World which was followed by JA Bayona’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

