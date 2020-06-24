Emma Roberts, Jack Whitehall to star in sci-fi comedy 'Robots'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Emma Roberts and comic Jack Whitehall are teaming up for "Robots", an indie comedy set in the near future.

Ant Hines, longtime collaborator of Sacha Baron Cohen who wrote "Who is America?" and "Da Ali G Show" for the actor, is attached to direct the film.

"Robots" is based on the short story by science fiction writer Robert Sheckley, reported Deadline.

The plot follows Charles (Whitehall) and Elaine (Roberts) who trick people into relationships with illegal robot doubles of themselves.

When they unwittingly scam each other, their robot doubles fall in love and elope, forcing the duo to join forces and hunt them down before the authorities discover their secret.

Hines and Casper Christensen penned the screenplay.

While Roberts is known for anthology series "American Horror Story", Whitehall was recently seen in "Good Omens", an Amazon Prime Video fantasy miniseries.