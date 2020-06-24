STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ken Leung, Abby Lee join M Night Shyamalan’s next feature

Director M Night Shyamalan is adding Star Wars actor Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, and Nikki Amuka-Bird to his next feature.

By Express News Service

Director M Night Shyamalan is adding Star Wars actor Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, and Nikki Amuka-Bird to his next feature. Shyamalan also has written the script for the Universal Pictures project, which is billed as a thriller.

While Lee will be seen in the upcoming HBO horror drama Lovecraft Country, Amuka-Bird is known for The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director. Shyamalan will also produce the yet-to-be-titled feature.

Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, and Vicky Krieps are the previously announced cast members.

