STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Miley Cyrus reveals she took to 'sober' route after vocal surgery

The 'Can't Be Tamed' singer further said that she made the decision to remain sober due to a family history of addiction.

Published: 24th June 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Miley Cyrus

Singer Miley Cyrus (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Musician Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she has been forced to sobriety after undergoing vocal cord surgery in November 2019.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer told Variety that she hasn't had a drink since she got the surgery done.

"I've been sober...sober for the past six months," Variety quoted the singer as saying.

The 'Can't Be Tamed' singer further said that she made the decision to remain sober due to a family history of addiction.

"My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable. My dad's parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself," Cyrus said.

"I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges, It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun. It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun" she added.

She further capped the discussion on her sobriety by stating that staying sober is the best option for her.

"I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready," Cyrus said.

"It's been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus vocal surgery Miley Cyrus sober
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Boys use a bamboo raft to move across the flooded Baghmari village near Kaziranga in Nagaon district of Assam | PTI
Assam Floods worsen: Over 16 lakh evacuated, Kaziranga National Park submerged under water
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Delhi witnesses significant dip in COVID-19 positivity rate from 23.80% to 11.39% in last 10 days
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp