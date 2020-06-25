Bear Grylls to host 'World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji' on Amazon Prime Video

By ANI

WASHINGTON: British adventurer Bear Grylls is joining a new reality competition series 'World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji', which will be streamed on digital entertainment streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

According to Fox News, the Mark Burnett created show will be hosted by the 46-year-old explorer.

The competition reality show will see 66 teams from 30 countries, racing for 11 days straight across the harsh Fijian terrain covered with mountains, ocean, and jungles.

Announcing the largest scale TV series we have EVER made: @ToughRaceTV ...10 episodes on @PrimeVideo - a 672km race through jungle, mountains, across ocean, ravines, swamps and rivers. What these adventure teams go through was mind blowing and the stories are inspirational... pic.twitter.com/4a5iPrTsju — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) June 24, 2020

The show was filmed in Fiji previously and will have 10-power packed episodes.

The Amazon Prime Video-based series will premiere in over 200 countries across the world. It is slated to release on the streaming service on August 14.