Harold Ramis will be well represented in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', says Dan Aykroyd

Published: 25th June 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Ghostbusters - Arguably, the most popular (and commercially successful) film of Bill Murray, Ghostbusters (1984) is about three parapsychologists - Peter Venkman, Raymond Stanz and Egon Spengler played by Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis respectively, searching for paranormal activity.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Dan Aykroyd says his late "Ghostbusters" co-star and friend Harold Ramis is honourably represented in "Afterlife", the upcoming sequel of the popular supernatural comedy franchise.

Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman who helmed the original "Ghostbusters" films starring Aykroyd, Ramis and Bill Murray as parapsychology professors who hunt ghosts, is directing the new movie.

"Afterlife", the direct sequel to "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989), is slated to be released next year, without Ramis who died in 2014.

Aykroyd said it was difficult to bring the team together for the follow-up in Ramis' absence.

"To have that formation without that man standing right there on the line with us was a pretty serious adjustment. He (Ramis) will be very well represented in the new film, I can tell you that. He's very honorably represented," the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

Aykroyd and Murray, along with Sigourney Weaver, will reprise their roles for the new film. Returning members also include Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson. Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace are the new addition to the franchise.

Aykroyd is currently promoting his new Travel Channel series, "Hotel Paranormal" on which he has served as narrator.

