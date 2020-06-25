STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope I get to play more Superman in years to come: Henry Cavill

Published: 25th June 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Henry Cavill as Superman

Henry Cavill as Superman (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Henry Cavill hopes to keep playing the iconic DC superhero Superman for "years to come".

The 37-year-old actor has so far essayed the role of Clark Kent aka Superman in three films -- "Man of Steel", "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League".

Cavill discussed the impact the role had on his life, both professionally and personally, during an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors issue with veteran actor Patrick Stewart.

"I've always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you offset. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility that comes with that. Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come," the actor said.

He explained that his life has changed dramatically ever since he started playing the part.

"My life has changed dramatically because of it. And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it's been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career," Cavill added.

The actor said that the character has taught him a "lot about myself".

"He's so good, he's so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you're playing him, you start to really look inwards. You say, "Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?' "And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, 'Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not', then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person. I think that's all we can do in life," Cavill added.

