STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chris Evans dishes on video of Paul Rudd dancing to 'Grease' tune

The 'Ant-Man' star brought up a memory from the set filming 'Captain America: Civil War,' Rudd's first movie with a handful of his Marvel co-stars.

Published: 26th June 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans as Captain America and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man in the Avenger's franchise.

Chris Evans as Captain America and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man in the Avenger's franchise. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In a conversation with actor Paul Rudd recently, 'Captain America' Chris Evans dished out on some fond memories from MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) films since 2011.

According to Fox News, the 39-year-old actor recently interacted with his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star Rudd over video chat for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, where the two reminisced about their time working together.

The 'Ant-Man' star brought up a memory from the set filming 'Captain America: Civil War,' Rudd's first movie with a handful of his Marvel co-stars.

Evans said, "I don't know if you remember this. It was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot ... a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from 'Grease.'"

Chris revealed the song 'We Go Together' from the classic musical.

He explained, "We were just going to go around take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it altogether."

The 'Knives Out' star said Rudd was "a great sport."

Evans revealed, "You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video. I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of the meeting you dancing."

During the video conversation, Evans even scrolled through his phone to find the video clip but said he wouldn't share it with the world.

He said, "I found it. It's unbelievable. I can't show it -- it's way too embarrassing."

Evans and Rudd also talked about Marvel's 'Avengers' franchise during their chat, as Evans asked Rudd if a third 'Ant-Man' film was in the works.

To which, the 'Fantastic Four' star replied saying, "I'm not going to be able to say anything, Chris. You know the world." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chris Evans Paul Rudd Captain America Ant Man
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp