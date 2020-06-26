STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood celebrities capture quarantine experience for Netflix

The project, helmed by filmmaker Pablo Larrain, will feature five to seven-minute short films about the life of celebrities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood filmmaker Pablo Larrain

Hollywood filmmaker Pablo Larrain

By Express News Service

Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal, are among the 17 Hollywood celebrities, who have captured their quarantine life in a short film compilation titled Homemade.

Other artists and filmmakers, who are part of the project, are Paolo Sorrentino from Italy, Ladj Ly from France, Rachel Morrison from the US, Naomi Kawase from Japan, Nadine Labaki and Khaled Mouzanar from Lebanon, Gurdiner Chadha from the UK, and Ana Lily Amirpour.

While the details about the plot are still unknown, filmmaker Larrain has shared that Homemade is about the different experiences of people and the adversities they face in different nations across the globe in these difficult times. The film has been shot using equipment at home and will release on Netflix on June 30.

