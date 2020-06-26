STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Olivia Colman and Colin Firth set for period drama 'Mothering Sunday'

The film, which will be directed by Eva Husson, will also feature Colman's "The Crown" co-star Josh O'Connor and actor Odessa Young, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 26th June 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Olivia Colman, BAFTA actress, The Favourite

Actress Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Actress award for her role in the film 'The Favourite'. (AP photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGLES: Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Colin Firth are set to star in period drama "Mothering Sunday".

The film, which will be directed by Eva Husson, will also feature Colman's "The Crown" co-star Josh O'Connor and actor Odessa Young, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alice Birch, who most recently worked as a writer on BBC and Hulu's critically-acclaimed series "Normal People", has penned the script.

The movie is based on Graham Swift's novel which is set in England in 1924. The events take place over the course of one day-- the holiday Mothering Sunday. Maid Jane Fairchild (Young) has the day off, as her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Firth and Colman) are attending an event to celebrate the engagement of their neighbours' son, Paul (O'Connor).

Jane is an orphan, so has no mother to spend the day with, but she does have Paul, with whom she's been having a years-long secret affair.

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley's Number 9 are producing, with financing from Film4 and Ingenious.

The film is expected to start production later this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Olivia Colman Colin Firth Mothering Sunday
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp