Reopening of Disneyland gets delayed as COVID-19 cases spike in California

Published: 26th June 2020 05:03 PM

Representational image for Disneyland. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim will remain closed indefinitely due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in California. The adventure parks were set to reopen next month but now they will remain closed until further notice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a statement from Disney read: "The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4."

"Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," the statement read.

The company also added that once they have a "clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date."

However, the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district, part of the Disneyland Resort, will reopen on July 9.

The announcement was made on Wednesday amid a public push-and-pull with unions representing park employees who have made it clear they feel the destination was reopening too soon, putting staff and guests alike a risk during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have kept their doors shut since the mid of March owing to the pandemic. The Florida theme park and resort will reopen next month, state and local clearance already granted.

