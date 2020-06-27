STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Disney's awaited live-action 'Mulan' release delayed to August 21

The movie, featuring Liu Yifei and directed by Niki Caro, was set to open in the theatres in the US on July 25 but will now release on August 21, reported Deadline.

Published: 27th June 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Liu Yifei as the Chinese warrior woman 'Mulan'.

Liu Yifei as the Chinese warrior woman 'Mulan'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney has once again postponed the release of its much-awaited live-action feature "Mulan" amid a resurgence in the coronavirus cases in the US.

The movie, featuring Liu Yifei and directed by Niki Caro, was set to open in the theatres in the US on July 25 but will now release on August 21, reported Deadline.

The movie was originally scheduled to debut in theatres across the globe from March 26 and in the US on March 27.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for 'Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," Disney's co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement.

"Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs -- on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together," they added.

The move comes a day after Warner Bros.

postponed the release of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" for a second time.

The film, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is now expected to debut on August 12. Movie theatres across the world have been shut owing to COVID-19 pandemic. In the US, major cinema chains such as AMC, Regal and Cinemark, have been aiming to resume business in July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liu Yifei Mulan Mulan release delay coronavirus
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp