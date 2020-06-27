Joseph Fiennes to play extreme athlete Wim Hof in 'The Ice Man'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Handmaid's Tale" star Joseph Fiennes will essay the role of Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof in Genesius Pictures' upcoming biographical movie "The ice Man".

The film has a script from "Philomena" and "Stan & Ollie" scribe Jeff Pope, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hof, 61, is remembered for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures.

He has set Guinness world records for swimming under ice and prolonged full-body contact with ice.

The athlete has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in shorts, ran a half marathon above the Arctic Circle barefoot, and stood in a container while covered with ice cubes for more than 112 minutes.

He also came up the Wim Hof Method, a combination of breathing, cold therapy and commitment, that he teaches to people from all over the world.

Debbie Gray will produce "The Ice Man" for Genesius Pictures, with Fiennes and Pope serving as executive producers.