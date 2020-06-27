STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Visually challenged musician Stevie Wonder calls out Donald Trump, says bad day 'when I can see better than your 2020 vision'

Wonder also recited the chorus of his 1973 classic song "Visions", where he envisions a milk and honey paradise where love trumps hate.

Published: 27th June 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Visually challenged legendary musician Stevie Wonder

Visually challenged legendary musician Stevie Wonder. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Legendary musician Stevie Wonder has called out US President Donald Trump, in a video for the Black Lives Matter movement. He says its a bad day "when I can see better than your 2020 vision".

In his video, he urged his fans to keep the momentum of the movement going, reports billboard.com.

"It's a bad day when I can see better than your 2020 vision," the visually impaired singer-songwriter quipped in the five-minute video message.

He called out North Dakota, South Dakota and Hawaii for being the only three states to not officially recognise Juneteenth, the day slavery ended in America.

"How did it feel to celebrate the freedom that we're still fighting for? Hm, it felt and feels too familiar. I know that dance, I've heard those songs," Wonder recalled about the struggle to officially put Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday on the American calendar.

Wonder also recited the chorus of his 1973 classic song "Visions", where he envisions a milk and honey paradise where love trumps hate.

The 70-year-old later encouraged his fans to "move your feet to the polls and move your hands to vote" during the 2020 presidential election this November.

"I've heard the person in the highest place of this nation say, 'There are fine people on both sides'. That sounds noncommittal to me," Wonder said about Trump without referring to him by name.

"'I have a great relationship with the Blacks'. Peaceful protesters called 'thugs', immigrants called 'rapists'. And from the very place that civilization began, Africa, I've heard this Commander-in-Chief call it an s*****le. Wow. One day, you will surely be sorry."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder calls out Trump donald trump
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp